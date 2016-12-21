The All Hungary Media Group
Direkt36: Prime minister’s son-in-law sold his property business to an offshore company
[1]
Gov’t to introduce “welfare diagnosis” for low-income families in 2018
DW.COM: Satire one of few remaining bastions in Orban’s Hungary
Hungarian Spectrum: Sabotage at the new Fidesz media company?
Miklós Haraszti for The Washington Post: I watched a populist leader rise in my country. That’s why I’m genuinely worried for America.
[1]
Acute Hungarian labor shortage: number of people missing counted – Daily News Hungary
[4]
[1]
Jobbik demands Chief Prosecutor’s report on confiscations from politicians
[1]
Hungary’s tax revenue HUF 12,792 billion in 2016
[3]
Gov’t to introduce “welfare diagnosis” for low-income families in 2018
Socialist leader: cooperation with Jobbik would be “dead end”
Opposition refutes state secretary’s statement on strengthening middle class
[1]
Smog alerts issued in several Hungarian cities
[2]
Jobbik rules out alliance with left for 2018 elections
[1]
Socialists back former ombudsman Majtényi’s presidential nomination
[1]
Hungarian Spectrum: Sabotage at the new Fidesz media company?
Several Hungarian cities plagued by poor air quality
[3]
Budapest Mayor: Metro line 3 renovation could start in summer
[1]
Legal changes taking effect on January 1
[1]
President Áder commemorates Compromise of 1867 in new year address
[1]
PM’s Office Hanukkah message: gov’t “committed to fighting anti-Semitism”
[4]
Opposition parties deliver bleak appraisal of 2016 governance
[1]
Funding to certain civil organizations to be raised in 2017
[1]
Socialists: pensioners will not be any better off in 2017
[1]
Áder accepts Fidesz’s nomination for second presidential term
Official: gov’t looking to reform fostered work scheme
[2]
Foreign Ministry confirms Szijjártó’s remarks on North Korea after asked for explanation
[1]
Economy minister: Hungary could need EUR 3.8 billion new borrowing in 2017
[3]
Jobbik: inefficient and corrupt Fidesz governance brings harm to economy
[2]
Official: gov’t will spend 4.7 percent of its GDP on family subsidies in 2017
[2]
[1]
World’s 3rd best football referee: video ref will eliminate mistakes
Bad weather cuts Hungary’s fruit harvest by one-third
Survey: third of Hungarians have no financial plan for retirement
[6]
Orbán: Hungary is “island of stability” in Western world “turmoil”
[3]
Hungarian Spectrum: You don’t want to be a grade 11 student in Hungary
[4]
New York Times: Intent on Unsettling E.U., Russia Taps Foot Soldiers From the Fringe
[3]
Sale of subsidized electric cars to start in Hungary
[8]
Socialist Party ready to back Szeged mayor Botka as opposition’s PM candidate
[3]
Economy minister: further tax cuts hinge on growth
Reuters: Hungary could slash personal income tax to 9 pct in 2018 -minister
[1]
Half of Hungarians see climate change as immediate risk
Hungary joins OECD corporate anti-tax evasion initiative
Jobbik slams gov’t’s HUF 1.3 billion year-end funding for scandal-ridden Roma self-gov’t
[1]
Fidesz to nominate Áder as president for another term
Another county to keep poultry indoors over bird flu threat
[2]
Economic Research Institute: Hungarian companies short of 340,000 employees
[18]
Jobbik leader: 2016 unsuccessful for Hungary
Former PM Gyurcsány: politics to heat up in 2017
[3]
Politico: Budapest metro scheme tainted by fraud
[2]
Former Socialist MP buys newspaper portfolio including daily Népszava
[1]
Ombudsman turns to Constitutional Court to abolish human rights violating decree of far-right village mayor
[4]
National Bank rises inflation and GDP forecasts for 2017
Áder expresses condolences to German president
Quotable
“Why should the Human Resources Minister resign? He did not teach the Maths lesson.”
