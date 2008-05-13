Hungarian far-right figure attacked in Serbia

László Toroczkai, the leader of the far-right 64 Vármegyei Ifjusági Mozgalom (64 County Youth Movement) was hospitalized after being dragged from his car and beaten by five Serbs in Vojvodina, Magyar Nemzet reports. Toroczkai lost a tooth, cracked a rib and received a concussion in the attack.

According to reports, Toroczkai was in Subotica (Szabadka in Hungarian) to attend a political rally in light of the Serbian elections over the weekend. When he and a musical group he was traveling with were stopped at the border, Toroczkai entered Serbia via Romania.

After giving a speech to a crowd in Subotica, Toroczkai was dragged from his car and beaten by five men shouting at him in Serbian. Transported to a hospital, local authorities then took him to the police station, where after a lengthy questioning he was released, and banned from Serbia for an additional two years.

Toroczkai was expelled from the far-right Hungarian Justice and Life Party several years ago after party chairman István Csurka found his views too radical.