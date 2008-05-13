 
May 13th, 2008

Hungarian far-right figure attacked in Serbia

By

László Toroczkai, the leader of the far-right 64 Vármegyei Ifjusági Mozgalom (64 County Youth Movement) was hospitalized after being dragged from his car and beaten by five Serbs in Vojvodina, Magyar Nemzet reports. Toroczkai lost a tooth, cracked a rib and received a concussion in the attack.

According to reports, Toroczkai was in Subotica (Szabadka in Hungarian) to attend a political rally in light of the Serbian elections over the weekend. When he and a musical group he was traveling with were stopped at the border, Toroczkai entered Serbia via Romania.

After giving a speech to a crowd in Subotica, Toroczkai was dragged from his car and beaten by five men shouting at him in Serbian. Transported to a hospital, local authorities then took him to the police station, where after a lengthy questioning he was released, and banned from Serbia for an additional two years.

Toroczkai was expelled from the far-right Hungarian Justice and Life Party several years ago after party chairman István Csurka found his views too radical.

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Topics
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • Bill

    Wow, this guy was EXPELLED from MIEP for being TOO radical? That’s pretty hardcore – he must be a true nutter. I’ll have to hunt down some of his speeches ….

  • Viking

    Toroczkai, together with his “partner in crime” Budaházy, has been behind of much of the right-wing violence in Budapest since 2002.
    He basically went straight from being expelled from Slovakia to the Kossuth Ter in September 17th, 2006, helping out setting up the demos and leading the attack against the TV-house on the evening of September 18th.
    It is a lack of implementing normal laws and pursuing existing laws that such persons have not been charged with sever crimes than the petty charges that have been put to them.
    In Denmark now a 17th year old youth has been keept in prison for 3 months for commenting on the riots in Denmark earlier this year on TV. In Hungary it is OK to torch the TV-house. It is a bit different.

  • Hatodik Oszlop

    Viking, I agree with you. As you stated:

    “It is a lack of implementing normal laws and pursuing existing laws that such persons have not been charged with sever crimes than the petty charges that have been put to them.”

    So who is not enforcing those laws, and why aren’t they?

  • budaphil

    “So who is not enforcing those laws, and why aren’t they?”
    It’s Hungarians who are not enforcing the laws in this country.

  • The Loonie King

    Fuck all fascists!

    • Savoyai Jenő

      Idiot.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.