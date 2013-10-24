 
October 24th, 2013

Orbán travels to Brussels to attend EU summit

By

Prime Minister Viktor Orban travelled to Brussels to attend a two-day summit of the European Council, Orban’s press chief told MTI on Thursday.

Orban will on Thursday participate at a summit of the European People’s Party, which the ruling Fidesz party is a member of, said Bertalan Havasi.

He later on will hold talks with his counterparts representing the other three member states of the Visegrad Four group Hungary forms with the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Orban will next attend the summit of EU heads of state and government on late Thursday afternoon and on Friday morning.

The prime minister will afterwards brief the press about developments concerning issues of importance for Hungary, said Havasi.

