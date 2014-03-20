 
March 20th, 2014

The incredible citizen-produced answer to the Hungarian government’s German invasion monument

dog-fucker

Yesterday a group of demonstrators staged a protest against the government’s plans to erect a monument commemorating the 1944 German occupation of Hungary, on the grounds that the proposed memorial will serve to whitewash the country’s role in World War II and the Holocaust.

But via 444.hu I was astounded to find a far more effective slapdown of the government’s ham-fisted proposal, in the form of a civic-minded individual‘s model for an “alternative” monument (more pics at the links).

Instead of a German imperial eagle (symbolizing Germany) swooping down onto the Archangel Gabriel (symbolizing Hungary) we’ve got a German shepherd in a WWII army helmet (symbolizing Germany) screwing a puli dog (symbolizing Hungary) as Adolf Hitler distracts the “bottom dog” with a wiener schnitzel shaped like the map of “bigger” Hungary promised to Budapest in the so-called “Vienna Awards” (get it?) in exchange for its participation in the axis. And who says history isn’t fun?

Erik D'Amato (@erikdamato) is publisher and editor-in-chief of the All Hungary Media Group.
  • Corrigator

    I am sure the same light-hearted approach will prevail on this site by the same author when, next time, on Kuruc Info a menora will serve as a condom holder upon which Black prostitutes sporting Star of David will perform oral sex with pigs dressed in gay parade outfits.

    • MagyarViking

      If you get that into the context of Hungarian history, please produce that pic….it would just be hilarous, I mean Hungarian history is just filled with “Black prostitutes sporting Star of David”

      • Corrigator

        I wait for Kuruc to do so, and then for this fella here to share his joy.

        • MagyarViking

          Coward

    • wolfi

      “pigs dressed in gay parade outfits.”
      You mean the Magyar Garda dresses up like that?

      • Corrigator

        You should know, or did you not care about sexy uniform that big butt-romper fellow behind ya’ was wearing?

    • If it was well-made, maybe – I’m an equal-opportunity offender. But this one is just so nicely to the point and not gratuitously mean…

      • FUCeausescu

        “I’m an equal-opportunity offender”

        I doubt that very much.

      • ” I’m an equal-opportunity offender.”

        politics.hu regularly quotes a left-liberal extremist (Eva S. Balogh). I have never seen a quote here from kuruc.info which is similarly extremist (in the other direction).

        • Bowen

          Yes, but we have lots of lunatic Nazi commenters (like your good self) which make up for that.

          • I cannot see how postcommie/libnazi commenters like yourself make up for the abundance of Eva S. Balogh quotes here.

          • Bowen

            You’re imagining smells now? This is a serious medical condition, called Phantosmia. It may be a sign of of a serious mental illness, or psychosis. Leto, have you seen a doctor recently?
            http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phantosmia

          • I meant the stench of your ilk metaphorically speaking, libnazi. In case you don’t know what “metaphor” means then here is the definiton:

            1. a figure of speech in which a term or phrase is applied to something to which it is not literally applicable in order to suggest a resemblance, as in “A mighty fortress is our God.” Compare mixed metaphor, simile ( def 1 ) .

            2. something used, or regarded as being used, to represent something else; emblem; symbol.

          • Bowen

            No, I wasn’t employing metaphor. I really think you have mental health issues.

        • Vidra

          Maybe there’s nobody on the far-right who’s capable of producing something of publishable quality. After all, “equal opportunities” don’t mean “no standards.” Have you asked Uncle Erik if you could have a go?

          • Bowen

            That’s a good point, Vidra. Although Leto isn’t writing for the benefit of post-commie bastards like us, he should be trying to reach out to the ‘not-yet-converted-to-Fidesz’. It would be good if Leto wrote something thoughtful and serious (which could even be posted on Politics.hu if it were good enough), rather than coming on here on a daily basis making a fool of himself with childish insults.

          • Both emanate stench, metaphorically speaking (see my post below addressed to your comrade). The composition of their stench may differ but the effect is the same.

        • Find me an interesting quote from kuruc and I’ll happily post it. Meanwhile, I’ve gone on record more than once supporting their right to publish.

          Meanwhile, I personally think it’s ridiculous to call a rather painstakingly sober academic liberal like Eva an “extremist,” but whatever floats your boat…

          • “Find me an interesting quote from kuruc and I’ll happily post it.”

            Okay, that’s a good answer. I’m not reading kuruc and I’m not going to read it to this end.

            “painstakingly sober academic liberal like Eva”

            You must be kidding… Or are you?
            You mean a member of the Galamus-group, Gyurcsány’s propagandists..

            http://www.sherv.net/cm/emo/laughing/rolling.gif

          • Vidra

            I thought you’d be man enough to rise to the challenge, or to retract your implications that there’s some kind of equivalence between kuruc’ random fascistic rants and Dr Balogh’s ability to provide insightful comment. Obviously that’s asking far too much of you.

          • There’s no need at all to “retract my implications”. The ones like Balogh and the ones at kuruc are mirroring each other quite well. The difference is really only in their wording and their “mainstream” acceptance/rejection.

          • Vidra

            Prove it, with facts and not assertions, or go and play in your own wankfest blog sandpit and don’t bother us with your valueless opinions.

          • Like the number -5 and +5.

          • Vidra

            Back to your wankfest blog page, if that’s the best answer you can give. After all, the average of your answer is zero.

          • Ok, here is a better answer. In fact the symmetry is more like the shapes of Mississippi and Alabama:

            http://s3.amazonaws.com/rapgenius/AL_91.jpg

          • Vidra

            Don’t assume that everyone on this site is at your level of mental evolution. The question is how do they “mirror” each other, and your answer at the moment appears to be that of someone with a mental age of five writing “because they do”

          • Oops, wanted to reply to this post.

          • Vidra

            In other words, both offend your delicate little sensibilities which, as we saw last year, are perfectly fine with the idea of firebombing the Gay Pride parade.
            I concur with Mr Bowen’s diagnosis, though I would recommend a brisk clockwise

          • Justanobservation

            Leto would never be “man enough” because he is not a man by any sense of the word.

    • Hungarian

      I’d buy one of those as a doormat;)

  • MagyarViking

    Yes, this is the way how to do it, humour is always the best weapon

    • Hungarian

      Always thought you like it doggie style;)

  • Havelaar

    Wow…a great artist. Can he make a Horthy statue made out
    of shit too…would be great.

    ViktorZoroban
    would do the job very well too.

    Let it be HUGE.

  • FUCeausescu

    As a Hungarian I find this to be highly offensive. First of all, it vilifies the return of some lands to Hungary, which had an ethnic Hungarian majority. That was only fair. In fact the bad guys in this story are the winning allied powers who gave that land back in order to have those Hungarians treated in ways such as The Slovak language law shows us as a recent example. They condemned a few million Hungarians to being treated as doormats. Some “good guys”.

    On the other hand, I do not see a similar approach to telling the history of how they managed to get Romania on the side of the French and Brits in WWI by holding up a map of greater Romania to them. In that case they did hold to their promise, condemning Transylvania to homogenization.

    Aside from that, it is a historical fact that if it wasn’t for the German takeover of Hungary in 44, most Jews in Hungary would have survived. It does not take away from the abuse suffered by the Jewish community before 44, but facts are facts, and this is an un-disputable fact. It is therefore the people who deny this fact who are distorting history.

    • Bowen

      “As a Hungarian I find this to be highly offensive”.

      Oh dear. What a pity.

      • FUCeausescu

        Perhaps we should say the same about the complaints of the Jews in regards to the war memorial?

        “Oh dear. What a pity.”

    • Aloof

      Wah, Wah, Wah, Wah, Wah… Jesus bud it’s 2014, get on with it. You’re in Canada to begin with for christsakes!

      • FUCeausescu

        I live in Canada, but I am of Hungarian ethnicity. If we were to apply the same logic, the Jews in Hungary should be told the same in regards to their complaint about the war memorial: “Moses bud it’s 2014, get on with it. You’re in Hungary to begin with for mosessakes!”

    • wolfi

      Hungarians even in 1910 were a minority in “Greater Hungary” …

      • FUCeausescu

        Yes but the new Hungary by no means reflected ethnic boundaries. Even after the masive homogenization programs that Hungarians were subjected to in Romania, Slovakia, Serbia, and Ukraine, there are significant territories that have an ethnic Hungarian majority population. So let us not bulshit and pretend that this was something it was clearly not.

        • Hungarian

          He doesn’t give a shit.
          He is not Hungarian…

      • Hungarian

        Who gives a shit?
        You have disgraced the thousand year old kingdom of Hungary’s territorial integrity.
        Shame on you barking here now at Russia!

        • Da Reaper Man

          Wow.

    • MagyarViking

      “it is a historical fact that if it wasn’t for the German takeover of Hungary in 44, most Jews in Hungary would have survived”

      It is equally “a historical fact that” the Hungarian Army did not defend against this “German takeover of Hungary in 44”
      I suppose that you
      * “As a Hungarian I find this to be highly offensive”

      • FUCeausescu

        Defend? You mean do like the Romanians did and make friends with Stalin? How was Stalin any better than Hitler? And by the way, Romania’s move ensured that tens of millions of people would fall into the hands of Stalin. That move led to more people being exterminated than the number of Jews that were sent to concentration camps from Hungary.
        Yes, definetely good choices for those in the middle.

        • seinean

          Gee, I was not aware that Romania had such an importance in the World’s history…

          In other words if Romania would have continued to fight the Soviets ( who were already in Iasi and Chisinau) maybe the Humankind’s history would have been different… Maybe “tens of millions” would have been spared from suffering…

          Oh, those Romanians and their incapacity to grasp the historical sense…

          Do you publish such theories in Canada ?

          • FUCeausescu

            Just as many Romanian soldiers died “liberating” together with the Soviets as did on the Eastern front against them. Human kind’s history was not changed as a result, just that of millions of central Europeans who Romania helped “liberate”.

            You do not think that hundreds of thousands of troops, together with their equipment changing sides helped the Soviet advance?

          • seinean

            I think that changing sides avoided fighting on most of Romania’s territory and a total annihilation of the Romanian army.

            I think that the war was lost by the Germans and their allies since Stalingrad and Kursk whatever side the Romanian would have fight for.

            I think that the fate of Eastern and part of the Central Europe was already decided by the three Great Powers.

            I think that Horthy tried to do a similar changing but he did not succeed.

            I also think that changing sides secured the return of Northern Transylvania to Romania after the war as stated in the Paris peace treaty.

          • FUCeausescu

            Yes it did all that, and also condemned tens of millions of people to Stalin’s rule by shifting the Soviets forward and the 300,000 Romanian soldiers who died also had an impact. The fact that Germany was already defeated in 44 is not in question. What is in question is whether Stalin would have been able to conquer as much as he did.

            As for Hungary’s hypothetical changing of sides in 44, I think it is beyond any doubt that the end result would have been that Guenther and Herman in Austria would have had the “opportunity” to call each other Tovares for a few decades. Perhaps in a Soviet work camp for the first decade.

          • wolfi

            Seems you’re as stupid as the other Canadians here …

            Part of Austria was occupied by the Russians until 1955 – until they guaranteed neutrality:
            http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Allied-occupied_Austria

          • FUCeausescu

            No, it seems you are dumber then the dumbest german, including the mentally handicapped ones.

            You are right, they occupied a part of Austria. If they would have taken all of it, do you think they would have pulled back?

          • szgp

            Hungary wished to surrender, not switch sides. The mistake that Horthy made was to announce to the Germans his wish. He said that he did that because he wanted to give the German soldiers who fought with him a chance to leave the front.

          • szgp

            No doubt, Horthy tried to surrender. That is why the Germans occupied Hungary, sent his son to Dachau and arrested Horthy. And yes the war was lost at Stalingrad and that is when Horthy’s other son reported that to the parliament and the Horthy government attempted to withdraw from the war. This aviator son died soon after in a suspicious air crash on the Eastern Front. It is unfortunate for Hungary that the Romanians were more deft at changing sides than Hungary was at withdrawing from the war.

        • Da Reaper Man

          Stalin was voted the 3rd favourite communist dictator in 2014, just under Brezhnev and Gorbachev.

      • Hungarian

        Why would they?
        To protect your north African ass?

    • Hungarian

      This piece perfectly serves its purpose.
      It generates more love toward Hungary’s Jews.
      I love it!

      • FUCeausescu

        I don’t. I would prefer that Jews showed less hostility towards Hungary and Hungarians would also reciprocate. But I guess that would only be posible in an ideal world. I think Hungary and Hungarians have enough problems and enemies. We do not need the world’s most influencial ethnic & religious group on our heads.

        • Hungarian

          These guys will not just go away because we turn to them a blind eye…or we decide to be nice to them.

          They will not lessen their hostility, they thrive on it.
          They will not stop until they are in full control.
          It’s in their DNA.

          As some Chinese dude said a couple of thousands of years ago, “know your enemy”.

          Our only option is to raise awareness to our countryman.

          • Vidra

            What a nice little inbred you are. Do you share your opinions with your work colleagues?

          • Hungarian

            Of course I share my opinion!
            Can’t you tell?
            Don’t you share yours?
            Do ya ask your colleaguess what makes a Slovak nationalist different from a Hungarian one?

          • Vidra

            They’re all dinosaurs, is the consensus in my little drainage ditch.

          • Hungarian

            Dinasours whose countryman get beaten up for speaking Hungarian?
            Funny guy you are;)

  • wolfi

    Hey I think that shepherd got the puli backwards!
    Of course it’s difficult for a foreigner to see which is the rear end of a puli …

