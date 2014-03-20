The incredible citizen-produced answer to the Hungarian government’s German invasion monument

Yesterday a group of demonstrators staged a protest against the government’s plans to erect a monument commemorating the 1944 German occupation of Hungary, on the grounds that the proposed memorial will serve to whitewash the country’s role in World War II and the Holocaust.

But via 444.hu I was astounded to find a far more effective slapdown of the government’s ham-fisted proposal, in the form of a civic-minded individual‘s model for an “alternative” monument (more pics at the links).

Instead of a German imperial eagle (symbolizing Germany) swooping down onto the Archangel Gabriel (symbolizing Hungary) we’ve got a German shepherd in a WWII army helmet (symbolizing Germany) screwing a puli dog (symbolizing Hungary) as Adolf Hitler distracts the “bottom dog” with a wiener schnitzel shaped like the map of “bigger” Hungary promised to Budapest in the so-called “Vienna Awards” (get it?) in exchange for its participation in the axis. And who says history isn’t fun?