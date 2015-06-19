 
June 19th, 2015

Ousted head of trade union claims he was victim of coup

By

The former head of one of Hungary’s biggest employee groups, the rail workers’ union (VDSZSZ), has said “anti-Semites and racists” close to far-right Jobbik are to blame for his failure to be re-elected at its May congress. In an article on hirado.hu, István Gaskó, who has occupied the post since 1991, said that ever since the congress was held “an Orwellian atmosphere” had descended on the organisation, and there had been a clean-out of officials, founders, professionals and lawyers. Gaskó said he had yet to decide whether to put himself forward for the new July 9 election to select a new chairman. The union’s deputy chairman for interest representation, Péter Bárány Balázs, described Gaskó’s comments in the same article as “nonsense” and “unethical.”

