Fidesz youth organization Fidelitas marks its 20th anniversary

Fidelitas, the youth arm of the co-governing Fidesz party, marked their twentieth anniversary, at an event in Budapest on Saturday evening. Young people must be addressed with the right language so that they can be “lured out” from the “ivory tower of political apathy”, cabinet chief Antal Rogán said at the event. He told those in attendance that it would be their mission to get young people engaged in politics. There are no “lost generations”, only “quieter and louder ones”, Rogán said, quoting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It is natural for a generation to “feel lost” as it seeks its way, but every generation has a mission, Rogán said. He said Hungary had to stay on the path on which it had set out in 2010.

Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog, called the members of Fidelitas “interpreters” who act as intermediaries between the government and young people. Addressing the event in a brief video message, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó recounted pleasant experiences from his time in Fidelitas, among them summer camps. Several foreign politicians also addressed the event, among them Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, in a video message.