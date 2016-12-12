 
December 12th, 2016

Fidesz youth organization Fidelitas marks its 20th anniversary

By

Fidelitas, the youth arm of the co-governing Fidesz party, marked their twentieth anniversary, at an event in Budapest on Saturday evening. Young people must be addressed with the right language so that they can be “lured out” from the “ivory tower of political apathy”, cabinet chief Antal Rogán said at the event. He told those in attendance that it would be their mission to get young people engaged in politics. There are no “lost generations”, only “quieter and louder ones”, Rogán said, quoting Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. It is natural for a generation to “feel lost” as it seeks its way, but every generation has a mission, Rogán said. He said Hungary had to stay on the path on which it had set out in 2010.

Human Resources Minister Zoltán Balog, called the members of Fidelitas “interpreters” who act as intermediaries between the government and young people. Addressing the event in a brief video message, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó recounted pleasant experiences from his time in Fidelitas, among them summer camps. Several foreign politicians also addressed the event, among them Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz, in a video message.

  • Pali

    Congratulations Fidelitas, and also for the present day Fidesz for the wonderful work you have been doing over the years. You have pulled Hungary out of the brier, and building this country into a mountain. Well done.

    • wolfi

      I always knew that you were a born satirist!

      On most indexes Hungary is among the last of all EU countries – that’s something to be proud of?

      • Pali

        I’m very proud of Hungary and the way it is being conducted by the present government. No I’m not a satirist or humorist in the light of politics of certain natures, or in the condemnation of a governing party that is trying to make a country sound and respectable. I beleive in a good solid democratic outline and order, not a do good hypercritical liberal socialist stance that Germany and many other countries in Europe live by. It’s alright you coming to Hungary to spend your depreciating EROS, but what do you do when the EURO explodes, and Germany and other countries go back to your original currency. It will be humor then, and I will be the first to laugh my head off. In deep respect, Hungary is becoming one of the soundest countries in Europe with great prospects.

        • seinean

          O, genii întristate care mor
          În cerc barbar şi fără sentiment, –
          Prin asta eşti celebră-n Orient,
          O, ţară tristă, plină de umor…

        • “a do good hypercritical liberal socialist stance that Germany and many other countries in Europe live by”

          That was funny, if it just was not written in the Kremlin Troll Factory – there is no genuinity left…

        • DeLeto

          You are always writing about those damned socialists who are ruling in EU. Could you please inform me, how many EU countries have left wing governments and how many have right wing governments?
          In the EU parliament, the biggest group is EPP, where Fidesz is still accepted as a member.

          But no matter what, keep on posting. I like to show your posts to children and young people, so they can see how they can end up if they don’t do their best to get a good education and learn some individual thinking.

      • op

        Well, then Hungary is just the bottom of a mountain.

        • Pali

          Your mind is disturbed. I was refering back to the days before 2010.

          • op

            Don’t worry Pali, my mind is perfectly healthy. You should only be worried if I joined Fidelitas. The school of thieves.

      • No, no – you are obviously reading the list up-side-down

    • National Hiphop

      Sterling performance, Pakó. You certainly earn the pieces of silver you get for it.
      Pity the “mountain” is built by the usual suspects for their own good, and not for the welfare of the people.
      https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/e19e3f69f72f8f959beb858425450b3d330f2f7fa656c2498385e1c36c04ee25.gif

