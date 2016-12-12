 
December 12th, 2016

Hungarian gov’t allocates nearly EUR 5 million for development of Transylvanian kindergartens

Hungary’s government has allocated almost 1.5 billion forints (EUR 4.8 million) for developments at kindergartens in Transylvania in 2017 and 2018, state secretary for nation policy Árpád Potápi said in Sfantu Gheorghe (Sepsiszentgyörgy) on Saturday. Some 900 million forints of the funding will go toward playgrounds, 300 million forints will be used for equipment and 227 million for developing teaching methods, Potápi said at an event to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Romanian Hungarian Teachers Association (RMPSZ).

Romanian education ministry state secretary András Király noted that there is Hungarian-language instruction in 1,400 educational institutions in Romania at present, in large part thanks to the work of RMPSZ. More than 10,000 Hungarian teachers work in these schools, he added.

