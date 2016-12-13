Hungary’s parties welcome Romanian election results

Hungary’s political parties hailed the outcome of Romania’s recent general election, in which the ethnic Hungarian RMDSZ party garnered over 6% of the votes and will have seats in the Bucharest parliament. The Socialist Party said they trusted that Romania’s Social Democrats, who won the election, will cooperate with representatives of the Hungarian community. It is in the interests of Hungarians on both sides of the border that governments of the two countries are on good terms, they added, but voiced reservations concerning ruling Fidesz’s changeable policy and nationalistic rhetoric.

The Jobbik party said the Hungarian community would have a strong representation and added that it expected “credible, efficient and consistent” work from the Hungarian deputies. MP István Szávay said his party also welcomed that “openly anti-Hungarian” parties had not garnered enough votes to clear the parliamentary threshold of 5%.

Green LMP said it was glad the Hungarian community will continue to be represented in Romania’s national assembly. The party welcomed that ethnic Hungarians had demonstrated unity, and urged the incoming deputies to “work for the interests of the Hungarian community with responsibility in a changing political atmosphere in Romania”.