Jobbik and LMP oppose bill aimed to enable state leaders to head sport associations

The Jobbik and LMP parties oppose a planned legal amendment enabling the prime minister, government ministers and state secretaries to head sports associations. Jobbik lawmaker György Szilágyi said on Monday that such appointments would be allowed under the amendment to the law on the fulfilment of state duties. Fidesz has encroached on a professional dispute at the swimming association and plans to appoint a party soldier to head the association with the help of custom-fit legislation, he said.

Szilágyi said the government was gradually taking over all leading positions at sports associations, appointing only people with links to ruling party Fidesz. LMP lawmaker István Ikotity told MTI that it is unacceptable that the government was preparing the ground for influential politicians to head sports associations. He asked Fidesz lawmakers not to approve the amendment proposal on Tuesday.