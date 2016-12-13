 
December 13th, 2016

Jobbik and LMP oppose bill aimed to enable state leaders to head sport associations

By

The Jobbik and LMP parties oppose a planned legal amendment enabling the prime minister, government ministers and state secretaries to head sports associations. Jobbik lawmaker György Szilágyi said on Monday that such appointments would be allowed under the amendment to the law on the fulfilment of state duties. Fidesz has encroached on a professional dispute at the swimming association and plans to appoint a party soldier to head the association with the help of custom-fit legislation, he said.

Szilágyi said the government was gradually taking over all leading positions at sports associations, appointing only people with links to ruling party Fidesz. LMP lawmaker István Ikotity told MTI that it is unacceptable that the government was preparing the ground for influential politicians to head sports associations. He asked Fidesz lawmakers not to approve the amendment proposal on Tuesday.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Fidesz…plans to appoint a party soldier to head the association with the help of custom-fit legislation
    the government was gradually taking over all leading positions at sports associations, appointing only people with links to ruling party Fidesz

    Get Back to the Good Ol’ Communist Hungary with Fidesz!

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.