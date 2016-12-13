 
December 13th, 2016

Parliament passes law tightening conditions for wind farms over Áder’s objections

By
szeleromu

Lawmakers passed with minor changes a law tightening conditions for building wind farms that President János Áder had sent back to parliament for reconsideration. Áder had returned the legislation to lawmakers for reconsideration, arguing that it effectively makes the construction of wind farms impossible.

János Lázár, the government office chief, earlier said the government disagreed with Áder’s stance on the issue of wind power generation. Lázár claimed that Hungary “would be able to reach the goals outlined in the Paris climate change agreement without more wind power”. He said the cabinet’s standpoint was not negative but rather cautious for certain ecological and economic reasons. The MPs voted for the resubmitted law with 127 in favour and 56 against.

  • National Hiphop

    Well said, Mr. Lázár. Right in the footsteps of the genius L. Simon, who pointed out that “sun panels can’t be used at night”.
    Looks like renewable energy projects can’t be skimmed properly by the Fidesz-buddies for some reason.

  • the cabinet’s standpoint was not negative but rather cautious for certain ecological and economic reasons

    Yes, the real negativism is what will happen to the false economy around the PAKS2 project if competing ways of creating energy will be cheaper, than the high price Kremlin is demanding…

    Also, honestly, given how fast all these Fidesz oligarchs buy up the Hungarian countryside – where should all those noisy and ugly wind-propellers be?
    In a Fidesz’ politician’s backyard?
    No, that is of course not acceptable!

