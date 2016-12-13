Parliament passes law tightening conditions for wind farms over Áder’s objections

Lawmakers passed with minor changes a law tightening conditions for building wind farms that President János Áder had sent back to parliament for reconsideration. Áder had returned the legislation to lawmakers for reconsideration, arguing that it effectively makes the construction of wind farms impossible.

János Lázár, the government office chief, earlier said the government disagreed with Áder’s stance on the issue of wind power generation. Lázár claimed that Hungary “would be able to reach the goals outlined in the Paris climate change agreement without more wind power”. He said the cabinet’s standpoint was not negative but rather cautious for certain ecological and economic reasons. The MPs voted for the resubmitted law with 127 in favour and 56 against.