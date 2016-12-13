Parliament passes resubmitted property law despite President Áder’s concern

Lawmakers passed a resubmitted law on the non-pecuniary transfer of state and local-council-owned property that President János Áder had sent back to parliament for reconsideration. Áder expressed concerns over the planned transfer of Budapest’s Erzsébet Square and several surrounding properties to the state from the metropolitan council. Lawmakers approved the law with 128 votes in favour, 34 against and 22 abstentions.

Áder had said that a property transfer should only be completed with consent from the municipality, adding that neither the city council nor the mayor of Budapest had been consulted before the bill was tabled. The Budapest council earlier expressed its surprise that ownership of the square was being transferred to the state, saying it had not been consulted.

Under the original law, the 2.6 hectare square itself and three adjacent properties are to be transferred to the state on December 15 without any money changing hands. The justification of the law says the downtown square as a public park would thus be handled and operated “in a unified way”. The reconsidered law postpones the deadline of transfer from December 15 to 31, and stipulates that the sides concerned should conclude the contract on operation by January 31, one month later than originally scheduled.