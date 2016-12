Viktor Orbán often misrepresents positions of other V4 countries, say critics – The Budapest Beacon



In his eagerness to portray himself and Hungary as the effective leader of a united bloc of like-minded Central European countries within the EU, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (pictured far left) frequently misrepresents the positions of Slovakia and the Czech Republic on important policy issues, critics say. […] Source: Viktor Orbán often misrepresents positions of other V4 countries, say critics – The Budapest Beacon

