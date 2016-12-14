 
December 14th, 2016

93% of Hungarian hotels have trouble finding employees

By

Fully 93% of Hungarian hotels are having difficulties because they are unable to find employees to fill jobs in cleaning, cooking and serving at reception. Business daily Világgazdaság reported a recent survey conducted by the Hungarian Association of Hotels and Restaurants (MSZESZ) which found that Hungarians have emigrated abroad in large numbers and the Hungarian hotel sector cannot compete on wages. The average annual wage before tax in the sector is 2.3 million forints (EUR 7,350), which is 25% below the national average, the paper said.

