 
December 14th, 2016

Company connected to Orbán’s son-in-law buys two luxury hotels over two days in Budapest and Visegrád

By
luxury-property

István Tiborcz, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law, has apparently moved on to the real estate business from developing public lighting facilities, as a group of companies led by him and Norbert Szivek, the head of the Hungarian National Property Manager took over the development of two five-star hotel projects in two days last week, reports 444.hu.

The prime minister’s on-in-law was known for winning public procurement deals for public lightning facilities all over Hungary until the EU’s anti-fraud office became interested in the causes of his incredible winning streak last year. Tiborcz lay low only for a little while as he has made the news a few times this year for being involved in a group of companies that buy run-down castles in order to develop those. He significantly stepped up his property game last week, as he joined forces with Norbert Szivek, the head of the Hungarian National Property Manager, to take over the development of two five-star hotel projects.

One of the prospective hotel buildings is the former headquarters of MAHART, the Hungarian Shipping Company in the centre of Budapest. According to conservative weekly Heti Válasz, Tiborcz and Szivek got a HUF 15 billion loan from state-owned Eximbank to buy the whole block around the building. The former owner planned to develop a five-star Marriott hotel there.

The other hotel project the pair took over is a half-done building in Visegrád, with a view over the picturesque Börzsöny Mountains and the Danube Bend. This project was started by an Irish firm from a HUF 16 billion loan provided by the Hungarian Commercial Bank (MKB). The project was halted during the depression of 2008, and one of the companies connected to Tiborcz bought the building for less than HUF 2 billion from the now also state-influenced MKB.

  • Damien Dae

    It always pisses me off whenever I go to a decent Hungarian hotel, knowing it belongs to some Fidesz bigwig or affiliated…

  • National Hiphop

    Another District V property scam surfaced yesterday. May these greedy pigs get what they deserve one day…
    http://index.hu/gazdasag/2016/12/14/ismet_haveroknak_oszt_aron_alul_ingatlant_a_belvaros/

  • Evidence #1:
    István Tiborcz, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s son-in-law, joined forces with Norbert Szivek, the head of the Hungarian National Property Manager. Tiborcz and Szivek got a HUF 15 billion loan from state-owned Eximbank to buy the whole block around the building.

    Evidence #2:
    The project was halted during the depression of 2008, and one of the companies connected to Tiborcz bought the building for less than HUF 2 billion from the now also state-influenced MKB.

    The signs of high-level corruption are obvious, where a relative to the PM, in mascopy with a high official for the Hungarian National Property Manager, gets special treatments of State-owned/influenced banks…
    Any Italian State Prosecutor would open a Mafia-corruption case, but not in Hungary, then in Hungary the State Prosecutor is not independent.

    • Pali

      Instead of speculating and reading a load of crap, why don’t you look into business sense a little more, and maybe you see what these business people do to speculate on their future. I have been there and know what I say. Not everything in business is corrupt, believe me.

      • wolfi

        Maybe you can explain to us how István Tiborcz got from rags to riches – how did he make his money?
        Just by being O’s son in law?

      • “and maybe you see what these business people do to speculate on their future”

        As Wolfi pointed out – the remarkable rise of ‘business-people’ close to certain politicians is what exactly points out the corruption.

        I have been doing business in Hungary since 1997, so I know that to do honest, real, business, that helps the country go forward, you do not have any politician, regardless colour, near you…and honest business people do not get any offers from any banks, especially State-controlled, to borrow a lot of money, without any collateral.
        It just do not happen.
        And you should know that – IF you ever have done any business in Hungary, ever.

  • Pali

    Are you so called Hungarian nit wits blind, stupid ,or jealous??? There are a lot of inocent rich people in every country in the world. They are people who make their money legitimately, and legal. Whatever they spend their money on, is their own business. What you don’t realise is, a rich business person pays your weekly wage or monthly salary. If there were no rich people in the world, no one would have a job. So, are you all thick or stupid??? A hotel, whether it be in Budapest, round Balaton, or wherever, is owned by a rich person,but they cater for the public and tourists. To cater for the public they must take on staff to opperate the hotel, therefore they have to pay them wages. Places of work have to opperate the same. If you want a living, you find a job in order to be paid a wage to pay your bills, etc. The ones that own the place of work that you choose to work in have to pay your wages. They have to have money to start a business in the first place. Think on you ignorant nit wits.

    • Vidra

      So you believe in the trickle-down effect. Did Santa Claus or the Tooth Fairy tell you what a wonderful thing rich peole and extreme inequality are, because if you’re patient and humble their wealth will trickle down to you?

      Yes, there are innocent rich people in every country in the world but Hungary is full of people who got rich by being associated with Fidesz and for no other reason..

      • Pali

        There are many rich people in Hungary who are not inocent. I was refering to the inocent ones.

    • Walkman

      They have to have money to start a business in the first place.

      Actually, they have neither the money nor the experience to run a 5 star hotel. They seem to need the state’s money to start the business, and this will be the first 5 star hotel they hope to run.

    • “There are a lot of inocent rich people in every country in the world”

      Yes, one of them is Gyurcsany, right?
      Another is Bajnai, who had nothing to do with some geese-factory…
      All those innocent rich people…

      • wolfi

        Just look at this to see what’s really going on in Hungary:

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-16/populist-magic-fades-in-economy-of-europe-s-big-trump-supporter

        The economic outlook is clouded by allegations of cronyism
        and intervention that undermine competitiveness, hamstring growth and drive away investors even after Hungary regained its investment-grade debt rating.

        And it continues in a similar vain:

        The country ranked ahead of only Madagascar and Venezuela in government transparency among 138 countries in the 2016 Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum, which is based on a survey of executives.

        Hungary is becoming a sort of Potemkin economy

      • Pali

        Many inocent people in Hungary have been the victims of the two named items. They and many other Socialists and Communists have made their millions by stealing from the unsuspecting population. They are not inocent rich business people. I was refering to the inocent business people.

        • Yes, I believe that you were “refering to the inocent business people”, then in Whorbanistan thieves who steal for the Good of Fidesz are regarded as innocent…
          That is what Fidesz have Peter Polt and Sándor Pintér to, both men of the Communist Hungarian State, both before and now.

    • National Hiphop

      Then just feck off. We think quite the same of you, witless dictator-sucker.

