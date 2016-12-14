 
December 14th, 2016

Exclusive Interview With Lobbyist Connie Mack IV, The Hungarian Government’s Washington D.C. Advocate – Hungary Today

By
15536960_10154816851338351_1374424118_o


Connie Mack speaks about his work experiences with Hungary so far, his offensive Trump tweets and his relationship with Arthur J. Finkelstein.

Source: Exclusive Interview With Lobbyist Connie Mack IV, The Hungarian Government’s Washington D.C. Advocate – Hungary Today

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • How many times had you been to Hungary before becoming a lobbyist for the Prime Minister’s Office?

    Zero.

    No need to read more…

    • wolfi

      I couldn’t finish it …
      When I read that Finkelstein is a friend of his I wamted to throw up!

      Does he get asked how much he makes from this “job”

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.