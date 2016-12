Hungarian Free Press: Hungary passionately defends Turkey in EU, despite human rights violations

>

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is at odds with his Austrian counterpart, Sebastian Kurz, over whether the European Union should suspend all accession negotiations with Turkey, due to troubling human rights violations, especially since July’s failed coup Source: Hungary passionately defends Turkey in EU, despite human rights violations

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu

Share

Tweet

Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.