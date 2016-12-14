Népszabadság online archive officially made accessible by Mediaworks

Publishing company Mediaworks will maintain the online archive of Népszabadság, what had been Hungary’s largest-circulation daily before it was closed down in October, as a free service accessible at nol.hu, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Mediaworks said the archive will be preserved because of its significance to Hungarian press history.

In a statement on the stock exchange (BÉT) website on Monday, Mediaworks owner Opimus Group said it had reviewed the option of restarting the left-wing daily but did not see “a rational or economically sound possibility” to do so. Opimus Press, a subsidiary of the group, acquired 100% of Mediaworks Hungary from Vienna Capital Partners, which had just suspended the paper citing “financial reasons”. However, the abrupt nature of the suspension suggests it was politically motivated. The Opimus Group is de facto owned by Lőrinc Mészáros, a very close confidante of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.