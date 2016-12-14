Parliament adopts decree against persecution of Christians

Hungary’s Parliament passed a government-initiated decree to call attention to attacks against the Christian community across the world. Through the decree, Parliament expresses solidarity with all persecuted religious minorities of the world, with special regard to Christian communities in Africa and the Middle East impacted by terrorism or threatened in their existence.

Hungary’s national assembly condemns terrorist acts committed by the Islamic State and other terrorist organisations or militias in the Middle East, as well as any act aimed at forcing people to change their religion, and it condemns the massacres in the religious communities of Syria or Iraq, the decree said.

In their justification, authors of the decree argued that Christians are currently the most persecuted religious community, with attacks being carried out in 80 countries, directly threatening some 200 million Christians. They added that 78% of the people persecuted for religious reasons are Christians, and in four out of five attacks they are the targets.