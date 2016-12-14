 
December 14th, 2016

Parliament adopts decree against persecution of Christians

By

Hungary’s Parliament passed a government-initiated decree to call attention to attacks against the Christian community across the world. Through the decree, Parliament expresses solidarity with all persecuted religious minorities of the world, with special regard to Christian communities in Africa and the Middle East impacted by terrorism or threatened in their existence.

Hungary’s national assembly condemns terrorist acts committed by the Islamic State and other terrorist organisations or militias in the Middle East, as well as any act aimed at forcing people to change their religion, and it condemns the massacres in the religious communities of Syria or Iraq, the decree said.

In their justification, authors of the decree argued that Christians are currently the most persecuted religious community, with attacks being carried out in 80 countries, directly threatening some 200 million Christians. They added that 78% of the people persecuted for religious reasons are Christians, and in four out of five attacks they are the targets.

  • Parliament expresses solidarity with all persecuted religious minorities of the world, with special regard to Christian communities in Africa and the Middle East impacted by terrorism or threatened in their existence

    A statement from a Parliament ruled by well-known and proud xenophobes who are for limiting all non-Christian (and Fidesz/KDNP to approve who is Christian enough) congregations to set up and run their operation in Hungary and rest of Europe…

    With their demand to limit especially Muslims in Europe, they are siding with the ones in Mid-East who attack Christians there, as Fidesz/KDNP claims – ‘different religions cannot live beside eachother’

