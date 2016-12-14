Suspect of Kun-Mediátor embezzlement case arrested in Belize

Mária Dobrai, the head of failed travel agency Kun-Mediátor, which illegally operated as an investment bank on the side, has been arrested on a Belize island on suspicion of large-scale embezzlement, portal 24.hu reported. Police launched an investigation last April after angry clients queued up in front of Kun-Mediátor’s offices in Karcag, in eastern Hungary, to reclaim deposits on which the firm had promised large interest.

Kun-Mediátor is believed to have lured some 1,000 clients into its pyramid scheme and collected over 10 billion forints (EUR 32 million) in deposits. Public prosecutor Péter Polt said earlier in December that his office had questioned nearly 800 clients, adding that the investigation would be completed next spring.