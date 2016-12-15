 
December 15th, 2016

Fidesz-KDNP prevents parliamentary investigation of Pharaon case

By

Deputies of the governing parties in Parliament’s national security committee turned down an opposition proposal to launch an investigation into Saudi businessman Ghaith Pharaon’s association with Hungary, Zsolt Molnár, Socialist head of the committee, said. Speaking after a meeting of the body, a part of which was held behind closed doors, Molnár referred to Pharaon’s visits to Hungary as a topic which had stirred public discourse here the most.

Deputy head of the committee Szilárd Németh, delegated by Fidesz, said that his party had not supported the investigation because the businessman, who is accused of fraud and financing terrorism, had been “legally granted a visa and residency permit” by the Hungarian authorities. “The Pharaon who entered the country does not pose a national security risk to Hungary, but if the Pharaon wanted by the FBI attempts to enter, he will be apprehended,” Németh claimed.

  • pantanifan

    No need to investigate or no desire to investigate?

    index.hu/belfold/2016/12/15/nagy_istvan_ghaith_pharaon_orban_viktor_libanon_svajc/#

  • anti-communist

    “The Pharaon who entered the country does not pose a national security risk to Hungary, but if the Pharaon wanted by the FBI attempts to enter, he will be apprehended,”

    He is totally right, just because the name and the pictures match its no reason to think that this is the same person. Der Führer has personally met him and if he says Pharaon is not on the FBI list, then I think starting an investigation would be an attack on him, the people of Hungary and the rest of Christian Europe.

  • “Deputy head of the committee Szilárd Németh, delegated by Fidesz, said that his party had not supported the investigation because the businessman, who is accused of fraud and financing terrorism, had been “legally granted a visa and residency permit” by the Hungarian authorities”

    Oh, never thought about that…
    Clearly that settles this problem for ever, then Fidesz-supported/created beuracrazy never do anything wrong.

