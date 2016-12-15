Fidesz-KDNP prevents parliamentary investigation of Pharaon case

Deputies of the governing parties in Parliament’s national security committee turned down an opposition proposal to launch an investigation into Saudi businessman Ghaith Pharaon’s association with Hungary, Zsolt Molnár, Socialist head of the committee, said. Speaking after a meeting of the body, a part of which was held behind closed doors, Molnár referred to Pharaon’s visits to Hungary as a topic which had stirred public discourse here the most.

Deputy head of the committee Szilárd Németh, delegated by Fidesz, said that his party had not supported the investigation because the businessman, who is accused of fraud and financing terrorism, had been “legally granted a visa and residency permit” by the Hungarian authorities. “The Pharaon who entered the country does not pose a national security risk to Hungary, but if the Pharaon wanted by the FBI attempts to enter, he will be apprehended,” Németh claimed.