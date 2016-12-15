Gov’t office chief: EU states “pressed” to agree on migrants

European Union member states are “under considerable pressure” to reach an agreement on the “mandatory redistribution of illegal migrants” within the bloc, the government office chief said. Although the position of central European countries on the matter is clear, Germany wants to achieve a “breakthrough” on the resettlement scheme at the European Council’s upcoming meeting, János Lázár said at his weekly press conference.

Lázár said there were two competing positions on the matter: the view that illegal migrants should only be taken in on a voluntary basis and the one supporting the mandatory redistribution of migrants. Lázár repeated the Hungarian government’s stance that migration should not be “organised” but rather stopped altogether and that migration procedures should be handled outside the EU’s borders.

The government office chief insisted that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would be fighting a “major battle over the next 48 hours”, adding that the prime minister was bound by the decisions of parliament and the Constitutional Court. He therefore has no authority to approve any EU proposal that would “force” the mandatory redistribution of migrants onto Hungary, Lázár said.