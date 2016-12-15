 
December 15th, 2016

Gov’t office chief: EU states “pressed” to agree on migrants

By

European Union member states are “under considerable pressure” to reach an agreement on the “mandatory redistribution of illegal migrants” within the bloc, the government office chief said. Although the position of central European countries on the matter is clear, Germany wants to achieve a “breakthrough” on the resettlement scheme at the European Council’s upcoming meeting, János Lázár said at his weekly press conference.

Lázár said there were two competing positions on the matter: the view that illegal migrants should only be taken in on a voluntary basis and the one supporting the mandatory redistribution of migrants. Lázár repeated the Hungarian government’s stance that migration should not be “organised” but rather stopped altogether and that migration procedures should be handled outside the EU’s borders.

The government office chief insisted that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would be fighting a “major battle over the next 48 hours”, adding that the prime minister was bound by the decisions of parliament and the Constitutional Court. He therefore has no authority to approve any EU proposal that would “force” the mandatory redistribution of migrants onto Hungary, Lázár said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • the prime minister was bound by the decisions of parliament and the Constitutional Court

    Which decision are that?
    Especially after the spectacular failure of Fidesz with the anti-immigration referendum and failure to get the anti-immigration Constitutional Amendment passed in Parliament…

  • This is what we speak about, something that Fidesz and Whorban signed up to in the 1st Bratislava Summit just after the Summer this year.
    https://twitter.com/EP_President/status/809370389264613376

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.