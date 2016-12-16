Gov’t raises minimum wage with decree

Hungary’s government has published a decree on minimum wage increases over the next two years, as agreed upon in November with employers and unions. The agreement raises the minimum wage for unskilled and skilled workers by 15% and 25%, respectively, from next year. From 2018, the minimum wage for unskilled and skilled workers is set to rise another 8% and 12%, respectively.

The decree sets the minimum monthly wage for full-time unskilled labour at 127,500 forints (EUR 408) from January 1, 2017 and at 138,000 forints from January 1, 2018. The minimum wage for skilled labourers will rise to 161,000 forints from 2017 and 180,500 forints from 2018. Hungarians earn gross 257,900 forints a month on average at present, the latest data from the Central Statistical Office show.