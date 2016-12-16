 
December 16th, 2016

Gov’t raises minimum wage with decree

Hungary’s government has published a decree on minimum wage increases over the next two years, as agreed upon in November with employers and unions. The agreement raises the minimum wage for unskilled and skilled workers by 15% and 25%, respectively, from next year. From 2018, the minimum wage for unskilled and skilled workers is set to rise another 8% and 12%, respectively.

The decree sets the minimum monthly wage for full-time unskilled labour at 127,500 forints (EUR 408) from January 1, 2017 and at 138,000 forints from January 1, 2018. The minimum wage for skilled labourers will rise to 161,000 forints from 2017 and 180,500 forints from 2018. Hungarians earn gross 257,900 forints a month on average at present, the latest data from the Central Statistical Office show.

  • State-dictated salary policies – like in Good Ol’ Communist Hungary.
    No wonder Fidesz is the new Communist Party – they introduce the minimum wage in Hungary.

    • Pali

      FIDESZ is not a Communist party, and you know it. Besides, they have been increasing wages since 2010, unlike the Socialists who cut them.

      • roderickbeck

        Wages have risen due to a labor shortage. But there has been virtually no increase in labor productivity. So the country is becoming less competitive as the recent Bloomberg article pointed out.

        Plus Fidesz has been predatory towards foreign owners and investors and Hungarian investors who are politically opposed to them.

        And yes, Fidesz practices state capitalism. Whole sectors like utilities have returned to government ownership and control. This is a recipe for economic efficiency as well as the Fidesz trademark corruption.

        Long term labor productivity determines the standard of living. Nothing else.

        https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-12-16/populist-magic-fades-in-economy-of-europe-s-big-trump-supporter

      • Fidesz reminds to its practices and most of its policies more to a Communist Party, than any European Democratic Party.
        Many of its older members and Ministers were men in the Communist State, so they go back to old practices.
        The number of old dissidents from pre-1990 are low.

        Some hard-core Fidesz supporters call Fidesz’ Economical policies more left, than right (on the political scale). If you want to call State Monopoly Capitalism for Communism or Fascism, is a Good Question, but in Fidesz’ case I go for Communist, given its history and member-base. Its members are similar to the people who had no problem shifting from Fascism to Communism after WWII. It was never a question of ideology, just a question on how to enrich oneself and get into power, controlling other people.

  • roderickbeck

    Business community got screwed. Minimum wage increases raise the entire wage scale. This is well documented in American economic research.

    • Minimum wage is part of union busting.

      Successful countries, from a ‘well of living’-standard and not just GDP, has strong trade unions and the right of ‘collective bargain’ as core pillars in how the society developed the last 100 years. Look at the Nordic countries, they have had a very similar and very successful development of their societies, just because they are built their economies upon s strong co-operation between workers and employers – nothing you will see in countries with minimum wage and curtailed ‘collective bargain’, where State and Companies are just into union busting.

      • Walkman

        I like the Nordic system of wages, although I’m a bit apprehensive about the high tax system to sustain that. Sometimes I wish Narnia had something like that. Right now, we do not have any minimum wage, our unions are weak, and our income disparity is even worse than the US.

      • roderickbeck

        1. My point is that you can’t make a country richer by raising the minimum. Real wages are rising in Hungary per annum 6% to 8% per year without significant labor productivity growth. Per unit costs are rising.

        2. GDP is a good approximation for economic well being. By that measure some democratic socialist country compete well with the United States like Sweden, but others like Germany and France fall far short.

        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Median_income

        3. The US built the richest country in the world without the European model. In fact, the great era of growth was from 1820-1960 and unions were strong only from the mid 1930s to the late 1960as. Economic development as China and other countries illustrate has little due to with labor-management cooperation.

        4. Actually union labor unions always advocate a high minimum wage because it reduces the competition between unionized and non-unionized labor. One of the reasons for the German Renaissance (Germany was an economic basketcase in 2000) were the low minimum wages set by the German states. In the Eastern states it was as low as 1€ per hour.

        • 1) Yes, productivity creates richness. The question is still distribution of said richness.

          2) GDP is an economical model, not measuring perceived ‘quality of life’, where suddenly high taxes may be seen as something positive, as part of the distribution model, if it is perceived to work. GDP is too simplistic.

          3) The US has still a huge part very poor people and unattended sick people – you may call them “losers”. With Drumpf many of these “white losers” are trying some revanche. Not sure you think that is good of not for the US Economy, now when the US is going for more State Capitalism…
          Your comment on China shows your single-mindedness

          4) “State controlled Minimum Wage” is not the same as having a lowest wage for a certain type of job. The latter being decided via ‘Collective Bargain’ that also means any agreements are valid for non-members in a Trade Union, which is a mechanism to promote Trade Unions and hence stability on the market, then only the old big unions have this right.
          Germany did not introduce a National Minimum Wage before 2014…
          http://www.bbc.com/news/business-28140594
          “Germany approves first-ever national minimum wage
          The German parliament has approved the country’s first minimum wage, in a vote in the Bundestag on Thursday.
          The wage will be set at 8.50 euros (£6.80) per hour, which is higher than the equivalent in the US and UK.
          Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats approved the new policy as part of a power-sharing deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD).
          Germany has previously relied on trade unions and business groups to fix minimum pay instead.
          At the moment, the country is one of seven in the 28-nation EU without a minimum wage level.”

