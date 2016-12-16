Hungary takes EUR 400 million loan from European Investment Bank for rural development

Economy Minister Mihály Varga has signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank on a credit line of 400 million euros for rural development projects. The funds will contribute to the production of higher value-added goods and the development of businesses in farming, forestry, and food processing through financing projects in Hungary’s state-assisted Rural Development Programme, Varga said. EIB vice-president Vazil Hudak said the bank sought to support traditional economic sectors and help preserve jobs, reduce geographic differences and improve living standards.