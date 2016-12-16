“Orbán vows 2107 to be “year of revolt””

2017 will be marked by a middle-class “rebellion” against nations that are “tied by political correctness”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview. Orbán told government-backed news portal 888.hu that he expected an “intellectual revolt against isolation and stigmatisation” in the upcoming elections in Germany, the Netherlands and France. He said it was because of a “middle-class revolt” that the “Clinton clan” had lost the US presidential election, and insisted that similar reasons were behind Brexit. In France, “the neglected and vulnerable are seeking a way out and their helplessness will translate into political votes.”

Concerning the European Union, Orbán said that senior positions were occupied by “globalist-liberal forces representing the status quo”, but added that global tendencies were not favourable for “Brussels dictating to nation states”. He vowed not to allow “Brussels to dictate energy prices or ban [Hungary’s] public utility cuts”. “It is not the Hungarian government rebelling; it is the people, and the government represents what the people want,” Orbán said, adding: “this is in our genes; we are a nation of freedom fighters.”