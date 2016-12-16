 
December 16th, 2016

Orbán vows 2107 to be “year of revolt”

By

2017 will be marked by a middle-class “rebellion” against nations that are “tied by political correctness”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview. Orbán told government-backed news portal 888.hu that he expected an “intellectual revolt against isolation and stigmatisation” in the upcoming elections in Germany, the Netherlands and France. He said it was because of a “middle-class revolt” that the “Clinton clan” had lost the US presidential election, and insisted that similar reasons were behind Brexit. In France, “the neglected and vulnerable are seeking a way out and their helplessness will translate into political votes.”

Concerning the European Union, Orbán said that senior positions were occupied by “globalist-liberal forces representing the status quo”, but added that global tendencies were not favourable for “Brussels dictating to nation states”. He vowed not to allow “Brussels to dictate energy prices or ban [Hungary’s] public utility cuts”. “It is not the Hungarian government rebelling; it is the people, and the government represents what the people want,” Orbán said, adding: “this is in our genes; we are a nation of freedom fighters.”

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • “Concerning the European Union, Orbán said that senior positions were occupied by “globalist-liberal forces representing the status quo””

    Why EPP, the centre-right European People’s Party in Europe, that totally dominates:
    * The European Council (EUCO – All the 28 EU Governments)
    * The European Commision (All the EU Commissioners)
    * The European Parliament (EP – over 500 directly elected MEPs)
    still allow Whorban and Fidesz amongst them is more and more becoming awkward, then Whorban and Fidesz are more and more voicing an extrem anti-EU stance, which is totally against the EPP, which is one of the founding parties of the EU.

    The difference can be seen how PiS/Poland is being treated, who is not a member of the EPP. For EPP Pis/Poland is fair game, but their ass may maybe be saved by Whorban in the EUCO.

    • wolfi

      Wouldn’t it be nice if people in the EU revolt against giving illiberal states like Hungary so much money?
      And send Hungarian workers which have been taking their jobs away home so that shortfall of qualified workers in Hungary can be ended – though of course they won’t be happy with the few thousands of Forints they’ll get …

      • Clearly a more integrated core-EU, which anyway stand for the majority of the money to the EU-budget, would have less places to invest and would hopefully have learnt their lesson to over-rule the sovereignty of any (new) member state wanting money.

        I read an interview with the new Moldavian President, until 2011 a Communist, now leader for the Socialist party, and a strong proponent of Moldavia getting closer co-operation to Russia and even joins the Kremlin Eurasian Union.
        The President clearly spelled out that the EU had lost the game in Moldavia because it continued to send money, earmarked for reforming the Moldavian society, but which was shamelessly stolen by the old elite, so now Moldavia is in a worse situation than before.

        Here we do have the problem – what to do when the core of a country is rotten, the democratic institutions are weak and its history is short, when basically the whole society is engulfed in corruption?

        Clearly EU needs to get more serious about removing more sovereignty from the national arena, spreading it into regions and local communities, which are closer to the people – a bit of both centralisation to Brussels (or wherever), but also a healthy dose of decentralisation so decision-making, like how/which EU-funded projects are to be performed, comes closer to the people that may benefit from them.

        The problem will always be how to handle the old agrar areas, where development is more seen as the farmers get a free tractor with gratis diesel…

        Creating more vibrant regions, like here Wien/Budapest/Bratislava, is the easiest part – if people want that, which always includes giving up most of the 20th century national perspective and going back to the more cosmopolitan Empire-thinking that was a hit in Europe before.
        Most of the Hungarian Nobility ad not a problem to adopt to the Compromise with Habsburg in 1867 and Horthy, with his fellow Hungarian officers, was a typical example of a loyal Habsburg person, as long as that Empire existed.
        Then they had to use the 2nd best, after the Romanians had fixed the uprising of the simple Hungarians. That showed their loyalty to the Hungarian cause, so obviously the belief in the old Empire was very strong, more than any feeling for any NationalState.

        • roderickbeck

          Well, what is the main source of corruption? The fact that the each European state decides how 80% of their EU money is spent.

          Decentralizing is not the solution to combat corruption because both the local and national Hungarian governments are completely corrupt.

          • Correct, not as the only thing, but by removing the ‘National Sovereignty’ you would also have a chance of implementing strict regional control from the center.

            Today OLAF does much of that, but they are restricted to the National Governments to actually perform the checking, investigations and draw conclusions and report back to OLAF of their finds.
            If the National Governments, like in Hungary and Bulgaria are corrupt to the core – this mechanism does not work and there is no alternative to it.

            Hence not just decentralization of distribution of money, but also centralization of control, where a separate structure, similar to the FBI in the US, where EuroPol would have both the regional jurisdiction and regional manpower to control the regions for corruption, etc.
            This would be a huge ‘set-back’ for National Sovereignty, but will be the only way to fight institutional corruption.

            A country that today would not fit into this is Denmark, which just is in the process to leave the EuroPol…
            http://www.reuters.com/article/us-denmark-eu-police-idUSKBN1431I0
            So the problem is not just with to the core corrupted EU member states, it is also with those member states that do not want anybody outside their own (corrupt or not) National Police to look into their data.

  • National Hiphop

    How about 2017 being the year of revolt in Hungary? Causes are plenty for kicking the Fat Thief’s arse with force.

    • pantanifan

      Why would you want to remove such generous souls from power?

      index.hu/mindekozben/poszt/2016/12/19/a_mikulas_csak_statisztalt_fideszes_kepviselok_adtak_at_helyette_az_ajandekokat_a_gyerekeknek/

  • The title is actually:
    “Orbán vows 2107 to be “year of revolt””

    So we have to wait 90 years for that revolt to come true….

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.