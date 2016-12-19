 
December 19th, 2016

Gov’t grants extra €173 million to church schools

By

The government has decided to grant an extra 54 billion forints (EUR 173 million) from this year’s state coffers to church-run schools and kindergartens, Hungary’s state secretary in charge of church, minority and civil society relations said. The amount will be spent on reconstructing over 120 facilities in 60 to 70 towns and villages, Miklós Soltész told a press conference. At present, churches have a share of 14% in public education while 55% of the population declare themselves as belonging to a church, he said. There is therefore a pressing need for church schools, all the more so since they attract far more applications than their capacity can meet, the state secretary said

