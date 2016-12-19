 
December 19th, 2016

Hungarian Free Press: Can Hungarian voters be bought for just $45?

By
The Orbán government is giving Hungary’s 2.7 million pensioners a Christmas gift in the form of vouchers worth 10,000 forints (C$45). The vouchers can be used to pay for food, goods and services at thousands of restaurants and shops in Hungary and at some domestic hotels and resorts.

This time, however, the government decided to provide a small gift to all pensioners right before the holidays, which nonetheless raises the question: does a one-time voucher replace the need to really examine and increase the dismally low pensions received by so many elderly Hungarians? And was this more of a political PR stunt at the end of a difficult political season for the governing Fidesz party?

  • To give money would of course not be as good as giving out a gift that can only be converted into any value in special shops which has a special agreement.
    May work OK in major cities, but hardly on the country-side, so this may even create more resentment among those who may not be able to turn this paper into any real value easily, or to something they actually need.

    To the story is of course connected that Fidesz forced the Hungarian Tax Payers to pay an extra 23 Million Euro:
    “French corporate services provider Edenred has won an ICSID arbitration against Hungary, its counsel have reported – with the tribunal ordering the state to pay €23 million plus interest for expropriating its investment through changes to legislation on fringe benefits provided to employees through vouchers.”
    http://globalarbitrationreview.com/article/1079026/voucher-provider-wins-icsid-claim-against-hungary
    This is on the recent EU Court rules against Fidesz monopoly on Voucher systems:
    http://hungarytoday.hu/news/european-court-justice-rules-hungary-voucher-case-98278

      Afaik Tesco and Interspar also accept these vouchers – so no problem for us.

