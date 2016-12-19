Hungarian Free Press: Can Hungarian voters be bought for just $45?

The Orbán government is giving Hungary’s 2.7 million pensioners a Christmas gift in the form of vouchers worth 10,000 forints (C$45). The vouchers can be used to pay for food, goods and services at thousands of restaurants and shops in Hungary and at some domestic hotels and resorts.

This time, however, the government decided to provide a small gift to all pensioners right before the holidays, which nonetheless raises the question: does a one-time voucher replace the need to really examine and increase the dismally low pensions received by so many elderly Hungarians? And was this more of a political PR stunt at the end of a difficult political season for the governing Fidesz party?