 
December 19th, 2016

ICSID obliges Hungary to pay damages to French voucher company – Daily News Hungary

The World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has ordered the Hungarian state to pay the French voucher company Edenred an award of approximately 23 million euros, globenewswire.com reported, citing a statement by the French firm.

Edenred and two other French voucher companies sought compensation from Hungary at ICSID in 2013 for the restructuring of the country’s voucher system.

  • Fidesz’ follies to enrich their own companies are getting more and more expensive for the Hungarian Tax Payers…

