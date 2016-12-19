 
December 19th, 2016

Jobbik demands “European wage union”

By

Hungary’s Jobbik party is launching a European Citizens’ Initiative with a view to levelling the playing field for wages as a fundamental principle of the European Union, Gábor Vona, Jobbik’s leader, told a news conference. Vona insisted that a “European wage union” would be morally just and legally possible while also making economic sense. In order to start an EU citizens’ initiative process, the signatures of one million people across at least seven member states must be gathered over the period of one year.

Vona said Jobbik would focus on forming alliances in support of the initiative in central and eastern Europe. He argued that Hungarians had hoped for wage rises when joining the bloc. Western Europeans, for their part, had had an economic interest in expanding the EU eastwards, he said, adding that twelve years had passed and these aims remain yet price differences have evened out. Neither Ferenc Gyurcsány nor Viktor Orbán, as prime minister, did anything to advance this cause in Brussels, Vona said, adding that it was a matter of will as to whether there would be a change in the law.

The Jobbik leader said raising wages to European levels would help to solve serious problems at home. Higher wages equal higher tax receipts and this would feed into sustaining major state subsystems, helping to push up pensions, at the same time, to the same level as those in western Europe.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • So, why should East-european workers get west-european salaries?
    Should it not be the other way around?

    And who should get the west-european costs?
    Maybe those should be swapped?

    It is a childish proposal that may resonate well amongst some people on the fringe of society.

    • wolfi

      Just like East Germans who want the same wages as the West – well, some clever people do:
      They just moved to Western Germany and work as good or even better than their Western colleagues, no problem!

      Those left in the empty Eastern villages however …

    • apk123

      It’d lead to more economic instability, it’s a stupid idea. It’s something that has to happen naturally over time, it can’t just be legislated in.

  • roderickbeck

    Hungarian labor productivity is a fraction of Western European levels. Raising wages would simply raise per unit labor costs and cause inflation. In the end real wages would remain the same.

    With US set to 100, Hungary is 53 and Germany 90.9.

    http://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DatasetCode=LEVEL

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.