 
December 19th, 2016

LMP criticizes gov’t for tax changes

The government’s new tax package is aimed at fixing problems created by the government itself, green LMP’s spokesperson József Gál said. The government, he said, had served the interests of multinational companies rather than working to ensure higher wages. As a result of the government’s policies wages have been suppressed rather than increased, employee rights have been curbed while foreign companies have benefitted from cheap labour and tax incentives, he said. Hungary’s wage-crisis will not be resolved as long as the government insists on maintaining the single bracket tax and its assembly plant economic policy, Gál said.

