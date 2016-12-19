Mapping Media Freedom: Journalist denied access to a Viktor Orbán press conference

16 December 2016 – Katalin Halmai, former Brussels correspondent of the Népszabadság daily, was denied access to a press conference held at the Permanent Representation of Hungary by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán on Friday, at the end of an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, index.hu reported.

At the time of the refusal, Halmai´s press accreditation as a journalist for Népszabadság daily was still valid. Since the closure of the newspaper, the journalist has been working as a blogger and freelancer.