 
December 19th, 2016

President Áder halts law to establish new administrative court

President János Áder has requested the Constitutional Court to annul certain stipulations of a recently passed law on administrative court procedures. In his letter to the top court, the president said that the new legislation, passed with a simple majority, sought to amend rules defined in cardinal laws. He also added that it was not possible to establish a new court – the higher administrative court – by way of a simple majority.

