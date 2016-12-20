 
December 20th, 2016

Hungarian Commercial Bank to support eight financial technology projects

By

The Hungarian Commercial Bank (MKB) has decided to support eight digital financial system development projects in a competition launched as part of the bank’s FinTech programme. The bank has received 56 applications for its FinTech competition, of which eight have been selected to participate in the 18-month incubation phase, due to start from January. In the incubation programme, the bank will spend different amounts of venture capital on the individual projects, MKB Bank told MTI.

The aim is to develop the winning ideas into applications suitable for customers and, from the point of view of the owners of the ideas, to develop them into marketable or exportable products. Márk Hetényi, the bank’s deputy CEO, said they decided to support further ideas later on, in a second phase, as the quality of the ideas submitted had exceeded expectations. The eight winning projects include personal financial management, robotic investment advisor, fraud detection, credit for online purchases, crowdfunding and big data-based customer profiling solutions.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.