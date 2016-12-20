 
December 20th, 2016

Hungary and Latvia in “strong alliance”, state-owned bank will provide loans for business cooperations

Hungary and Latvia are partners in a “strong alliance” and share positions on a number of issues concerning the EU’s future, Hungary’s foreign minister said after talks with his Latvian counterpart. Both Hungary and Latvia want the EU to be based on strong nation states and reject a federal Europe, Péter Szijjártó said. Common European policies should be maintained and EU institutions should “remain within the boundaries” of the EU Treaty; the Schengen zone should remain and the EU’s external borders protected, he said. Protecting citizens is a high priority for both countries and “sometimes that requires building a fence”.

Cooperation between the Visegrad countries and the Baltics should be made tighter in light of preparations for the post-2020 budget period and developments arising from Brexit, they agreed. Hungary supports Latvia’s bid for non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council in 2026-2027, he said. Hungary’s Eximbank has set up a pool of 500 million dollars to provide loans to promote cooperation between Hungarian and Latvian businesses, Szijjártó said. Edgars Rinkevics, the Latvian minister, called for a stronger EU, adding that the bloc required strong nation states. He thanked Hungary for helping to secure Baltic airspace.

