 
December 21st, 2016

Áder expresses condolences to German president

By

President János Áder has sent a telegram of condolence to German President Joachim Gauck over Monday’s terrorist attack on a Christmas fair in Berlin. In his telegram, Áder voiced his “deep regret” over the “underhand and ruthless attack”. “In these difficult hours of hardship you have our sincere sympathy and we share your grief,” Áder said. “We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the president said in his telegram. “We must overcome the forces of destruction and, guided by our shared values, do everything to prevent those obsessed by violence from jeopardising the lives of peaceful people. In this fight, Germany can rely on support from its friends including Hungary,” Áder said

