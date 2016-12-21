 
December 21st, 2016

Former Socialist MP buys newspaper portfolio including daily Népszava

By

Horizont Handels und Industrie AG, owned by former Socialist MP and party treasurer László Puch and by Dénes Simon, has acquired the daily Népszava as well as weekly Vasárnapi Hírek as part of the former Geomedia papers portfolio, XXI. Század Média, the business publishing Népszava, told MTI on Tuesday. The new owners intend to preserve the papers’ left-wing profile, the announcement said, saying that left-leaning business people joined to finance the transaction following the recent shutdown of liberal daily Népszabadság.

The portfolio acquired also includes Szabad Föld, leading the weeklies’ market, and related publications. The integration of Népszava and Vasárnapi Hírek will continue to create a daily that would attract the readership of Népszabadság too, according to the announcement.

  • Horizont Handels und Industrie AG will soon have its businesses in Hungary swamped with Fidesz-controlled Tax/Health&Safety/Customs/ Officers…

