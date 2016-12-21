National Bank rises inflation and GDP forecasts for 2017

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its 2017 inflation forecast slightly and its 2017 GDP growth forecast significantly compared to its September predictions in its fresh Inflation Report, the main figures of which were published on Tuesday. The bank now puts next year’s annual average inflation rate at 2.4%, up from the 2.3% rate projected in September. It also upped its 2017 GDP growth forecast to 3.6% from 3% predicted three months earlier.

It left its 2016 projections unchanged, putting inflation at 0.4% and economic growth at 2.8%. The bank released a forecast for 2018 for the first time, projecting an average inflation rate of 3% and a 3.7% growth rate. The fan chart published on Tuesday indicates that the central bank expects CPI to rise and exceed 2% early next year and to reach the bank’s 3% midterm target early 2018 rather than in the middle of 2018 as predicted in September. The NBH interprets the target within a +/-1% tolerance band.

The bank’s inflation forecast is the same as the Economy Ministry’s for 2016 but is higher for 2017. The ministry projected an annual average inflation rate of 1.6% in its fresh forecast published earlier on Tuesday. The NBH was more optimistic than the ministry as to GDP growth for 2016 but raised its growth forecast more cautiously than the ministry did for 2017.