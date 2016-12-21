 
December 21st, 2016

Ombudsman turns to Constitutional Court to abolish human rights violating decree of far-right village mayor

By

Hungary’s ombudsman – i.e. commissioner of basic rights – has turned to the Constitutional Court with a request that it abolishes a November decree by the local council of the village of Ásotthalom, in southern Hungary, which violates the basics rights of Muslims and LGBT people. The ombudsman’s office said the decree is unconstitutional, violates freedom of speech and religious freedom. Further, it goes against the right to equal treatment.

Ásotthalom’s council banned Muslim calls to prayer, the covering of the entire body and head as well as the partial or complete covering of the face. The decree also forbids “any kind of propaganda activity” which presents marriage as anything other than a union between a man and a woman. The mayor of the village is László Toroczkai, one of the deputy leaders of the Jobbik party.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • So current Hungarian/Fidesz’ laws are so weak, that the Hungarian Constitutional Court is needed to interpret (local) decrees, not laws, that obviously goes against:
    * Hungarian Law
    * Hungarian Constitution
    * Several EU legal frameworks/treaties

    Obviously the situation in Hungary is extremely bad law-wise.

    • Vidra

      Unless the laws have been written by their lobbyist friends, they’re generally drafted by the teachers, priests and local government hacks that dominate the Fidesz line-up of MPs and are full of mistakes and inconsistencies with other laws. They’d have far fewer prpblems if they relied on trained and practicing lawyers as in civilised countries, but when you have a Prime Minister who has a law degree but (as far as I know) has never even drafted a contract, what can you expect?

      • wolfi

        Always remember the Fidesz motto:

        A new law every day keeps sanity away!

        If One of the Fidesz “leaders” has an idea, it’s immediately turned into a law without further ado – and the sheep in parliament nod it through the next day. Thinking is not their forte …

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.