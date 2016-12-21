Ombudsman turns to Constitutional Court to abolish human rights violating decree of far-right village mayor

Hungary’s ombudsman – i.e. commissioner of basic rights – has turned to the Constitutional Court with a request that it abolishes a November decree by the local council of the village of Ásotthalom, in southern Hungary, which violates the basics rights of Muslims and LGBT people. The ombudsman’s office said the decree is unconstitutional, violates freedom of speech and religious freedom. Further, it goes against the right to equal treatment.

Ásotthalom’s council banned Muslim calls to prayer, the covering of the entire body and head as well as the partial or complete covering of the face. The decree also forbids “any kind of propaganda activity” which presents marriage as anything other than a union between a man and a woman. The mayor of the village is László Toroczkai, one of the deputy leaders of the Jobbik party.