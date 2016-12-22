Europe’s anti-fraud authorities have recommended that Hungary refund the European Union nearly €300 million after an investigation into the construction of a metro line in Budapest.
The European anti-fraud office, OLAF, uncovered “serious irregularities — fraud and possible corruption” in financing for the €1.7 billion project, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.
Politico: Budapest metro scheme tainted by fraud
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment [2]
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
-
CarpathianViking
-
wolfi
-