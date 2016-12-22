 
Politico: Budapest metro scheme tainted by fraud

Europe’s anti-fraud authorities have recommended that Hungary refund the European Union nearly €300 million after an investigation into the construction of a metro line in Budapest.

The European anti-fraud office, OLAF, uncovered “serious irregularities — fraud and possible corruption” in financing for the €1.7 billion project, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.

  • A spokesperson for Orbán’s cabinet office put the onus on the city administration: “The government has given the city full support for the implementation of the project, the rest has been up to Budapest to realize.”

    So Whorban left Tarlos holding the bag again…

    • wolfi

      “full support” probably means that they looked the other way when corruption became apparent …

      As long as a certain percentage goes into the Fidesz coffers – who cares?

