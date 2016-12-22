Economic Research Institute: Hungarian companies short of 340,000 employees

Hungarian companies across the board are facing a labour shortage and companies are looking for 340,000 employees, the Economic Research Institute (GKI) said on Wednesday, based on its research and estimates. Companies employing 5-20 workers are looking to hire around 150,000 workers, while bigger companies have a shortage of 133,000 workers. Micro firms with 1-5 employees seek to hire 57,000 employees.

A sectoral breakdown shows that the labour shortage is most acute in light industry where additional hires could reach 32% of the present average workforce. Business services could hire 23% of their current workforce, and the manufacturing sector 16%.

