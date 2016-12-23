Economy minister: further tax cuts hinge on growth

Hungary’s government could weigh further tax reductions if the country’s economy grows at a steady rate of over 3%, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said in an interview published in Friday’s issue of business daily Világgazdaság. “We’ve taken things as far as they can go, just as the prime minister requested,” Varga said when asked if the government planned further tax cuts on top of recently-announced reductions to the corporate tax and payroll tax. “We have to see how the first three months turn out. Only afterwards will it make sense to deal with the question of amending the budget. If our expectations are validated and the economy can grow at a steady rate of over 3%, then we’ll have the resources for further measures,” he said.

Asked what taxes should be cut if there is fiscal room for manoeuvre, Varga said he was “certain” that taxes on labour should be reduced, but added that it was also a question of whether or not to lower the personal income tax rate. Varga said the government was looking to eventually introduce a single-digit, flat-rate personal income tax. Varga said the new payroll tax cuts aim to improve competitiveness and must be coupled with a reduction in bureaucracy as well as improvements to the education system.