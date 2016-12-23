Fidesz to nominate Áder as president for another term

The Fidesz party will nominate János Áder as Hungary’s head of state for another five-year term, national daily Magyar Idők said, citing Lajos Kósa, the party’s deputy leader and head of the parliamentary group. “It is a matter of consensus that Áder, whose mandate will expire next May, should be the candidate of Fidesz for the post,” Kósa told the paper after a two-day session of the party. Prime Minister and Fidesz leader Viktor Orbán said last week that he greatly appreciated Áder’s efforts, and his continuing in the post was “among the important possibilities if he himself wishes to do so”.

House Speaker László Kövér earlier lauded Áder’s expression of the unity of the nation during his term and said the president had been “transparent” and “clear” in his decisions on sending back bills to parliament or the Constitutional Court. Parliamentary parties can start nominating their candidates 90 days prior to the expiry of the incumbent president’s term, while the election itself will take place during Parliament’s spring season. Under the constitution, parliament is obliged to elect the next president 30-60 days before the incumbent president’s term is over. Áder has been in office as president since May 2012.