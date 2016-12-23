 
Reuters: Hungary could slash personal income tax to 9 pct in 2018 -minister

Hungary could slash the personal income tax rate to 9 percent from the present 15percent in 2018 if economic growth climbs above 3 percent on a sustained basis, its economy minister was quoted as saying by business daily Vilaggazdasag on Friday.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which faces an election in the spring of 2018, raised its economic growth forecast to over 4 percent in the next two years after unveiling a batch of stimulus measures.

