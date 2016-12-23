 
December 23rd, 2016

Sale of subsidized electric cars to start in Hungary

By

The government is dedicated to developing e-mobility and nearly 30,000 electric vehicles are planned to be used in Hungary by 2020, the state secretary in charge of economic development said at an event marking the sale of the first subsidised electric car. Almost half of applications for subsidy, or 33, will be processed this year, which will enable the sale of 47 e-cars in the first round, István Lepsényi said.

The applicants include 13 private individuals, 18 companies, one budget-financed organisation and one civil organisation, he added. Further applications can be submitted until May 1, 2017. The government allocated 2 billion forints (EUR 6.45 million) this year for subsidising the sale of electric cars and utility vehicles, Lepsényi said.

