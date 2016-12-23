Socialist Party ready to back Szeged mayor Botka as opposition’s PM candidate

The Socialist Party’s steering board is ready to support Szeged Mayor László Botka as the democratic opposition’s candidate for prime minister in 2018, the party said. Socialist Party leader Gyula Molnár has asked Botka to discuss the party’s plans and programme for the 2018 election at the party’s next board meeting, with the aim of unseating the Fidesz government, it said. The party said it was preparing a left wing programme that would offer a future to the “four million people living in poverty and nearly five million living day to day”, to counter the “hopelessness offered by the Fidesz government”.

They noted that earlier this week Botka said he would be willing to stand as Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s challenger, and this announcement had given further momentum to the party’s election programme. The Socialists said that in talks held with other opposition parties over the past six months on a possible joint election campaign, the party had consistently represented Botka’s stance that the opposition should unite around a new left-wing platform and nominate a joint candidate in each constituency in 2018.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party said the Socialists’ backing of a potential Botka candidacy went against their earlier proposal to hold a pre selection process to determine the opposition’s joint candidate for prime minister. DK added, however, that it was still open to running a joint election campaign with the “democratic opposition parties” and said it awaits the Socialist Party’s final proposal on the selection of opposition candidates for 2018.