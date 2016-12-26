 
December 26th, 2016

New York Times: Intent on Unsettling E.U., Russia Taps Foot Soldiers From the Fringe

That Russia, a nation intensely proud of its huge role in the defeat of Hitler’s Germany in World War II, would want anything to do with marginal, anti-Semitic crackpots who revere Hitler’s wartime allies in Hungary might, at first glance, seem beyond comprehension […]

Moscow is cultivating an array of far-right extremist groups, spreading disruption and hoping that a few will develop into important and disruptive players.

Source: Intent on Unsettling E.U., Russia Taps Foot Soldiers From the Fringe

  • Widely mocked as KGBela, the businessman has denied any links to Russian intelligence but has never explained big gaps in his biography, which include long periods when he disappeared in Russia. Also unexplained is why he gave Jobbik money and where it came from.

    The European Parliament last year lifted his immunity so the investigation could proceed, but the authorities in Hungary have so far shown little real interest in pursuing the matter.

    Yes, nothing may disturb the PAKS2-deal with its 10 BEUR loan for Whorban and friends to pocket and let the Hungarian Tax Payers pay back the next decade or so.

