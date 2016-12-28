Bad weather cuts Hungary’s fruit harvest by one-third

Bad weather reduced Hungary’s fruit crop by about one-third this year, but the vegetable harvest was better than average, the head of growers association FruitVeB said. Spring frost, storms, hail and heavy rain cut the fruit crop by 250,000-300,000 tonnes to 750,000-800,000 tonnes, said Ferenc Ledó. The vegetable harvest reached 1.7 million tonnes, a few percent over the average, as greenhouse yields climbed 5-7% to 430,000 tonnes, he added. Hungarian farmers produced 170,00-180,000 tonnes of paprika and 110,000- 115,000 tonnes of tomatoes. Fruit and vegetable output reached 260 billion-280 billion forints for the year, calculating with farm gate prices.