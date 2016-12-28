Orbán: Hungary is “island of stability” in Western world “turmoil”

The prime minister called Hungary an “island of stability” in the “western world which is in turmoil”, in an interview before Christmas Eve. “Our goal is to make Hungary a winner”, Viktor Orbán told regional dailies published by press group Mediaworks on Saturday. Referring to the recent terrorist attack in Berlin, he said “it is unprecedented for Christians to be killed in the heart of Europe at Christmas time.” Concerning the issue of migration, he said it is obvious that nothing can stay as it is and Brussels must make a change. People who arrived in Europe illegally must be repatriated, the borders must be protected and the influx must be stopped, Orbán added.

“Nobody would have believed a year ago” that the UK would exit from the European Union and “the Clinton clan, the traditional party of American left-wing intellectuals” would fall out of power, Orbán said. According to the prime minister, there was a “rebellion” in the world’s two model democracies which will continue in 2017 and western democracies will go through a “year of rebellion”. Hungary can be an “island of stability” because “we have asked for people’s opinion and protected the country from illegal migration in 2015 and 2016,” he said.