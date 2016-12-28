 
December 28th, 2016

World’s 3rd best football referee: video ref will eliminate mistakes

By

The video assistant referee (VAR) system tested recently may help eliminate major mistakes committed by football referees, Viktor Kassai, Hungary’s number one referee, said. In what was the first-ever live trial of the technology in a FIFA competition, Kassai awarded a crucial penalty for Japan’s Kashima Antlers during their FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 semi-final win over South American club champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia in Osaka, Japan.

“VAR is a useful technology as it enables us, referees, not to make big blunders. Of course, there will still remain situations which can be judged in different ways but cases when something is seen by all in the stadium but the referee will become a thing of the past,” he told Kossuth Rádió.

Kassai was awarded as the world’s third best male referee of 2016 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Katalin Kulcsár was voted the best female referee of the year by the organization.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.