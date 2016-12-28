World’s 3rd best football referee: video ref will eliminate mistakes

The video assistant referee (VAR) system tested recently may help eliminate major mistakes committed by football referees, Viktor Kassai, Hungary’s number one referee, said. In what was the first-ever live trial of the technology in a FIFA competition, Kassai awarded a crucial penalty for Japan’s Kashima Antlers during their FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2016 semi-final win over South American club champions Atletico Nacional of Colombia in Osaka, Japan.

“VAR is a useful technology as it enables us, referees, not to make big blunders. Of course, there will still remain situations which can be judged in different ways but cases when something is seen by all in the stadium but the referee will become a thing of the past,” he told Kossuth Rádió.

Kassai was awarded as the world’s third best male referee of 2016 by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS). Katalin Kulcsár was voted the best female referee of the year by the organization.