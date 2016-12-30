President János Áder has accepted the Fidesz party’s nomination to serve as Hungary’s president for a second term, the president’s office told MTI on Thursday. “I accept the nomination. I will stand in next spring’s democratic election in accordance with the provisions of the constitution,” the office’s statement quoted Áder as saying. Áder said he had always considered the presidency a constitutional service in which the head of state answers to the Hungarian nation.
Áder accepts Fidesz’s nomination for second presidential term
