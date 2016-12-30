Foreign Ministry confirms Szijjártó’s remarks on North Korea after asked for explanation

The Vienna embassy of North Korea, which is also accredited to Hungary, has asked Hungary’s embassy in Vienna to give an explanation for Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó’s statement made in Seoul in mid-December, Hungary’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. The ministry has informed the North Korean embassy in a verbal note that MTI’s December 16 coverage duly reflected the minister’s views. Speaking of his visit, Szijjártó told MTI that next to the Islamic State terrorist organisation the largest global threat is currently posed by the North Korean dictator’s plans to develop nuclear weapons.

“North Korea is headed by a mad communist dictator who poses a threat to the whole world” because he is making every effort to develop nuclear weapons, Szijjártó said, adding that just this year 24 missile tests had been carried out in that country.

The foreign ministry’s statement on Thursday said that Hungary has “intense and bitter historical experience” concerning the atrocities committed by communist leaders and it is aware of the situation of North Korean citizens. Hungary is deeply worried about the oppressive political regime, which distresses the lives of millions of people, it said.